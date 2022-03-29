PK Halder scam: ACC grills ex-BB officials Sur Chy, Shah Alam

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has started grilling Bangladesh Bank’s former deputy governor Shitangshu Kumar Sur Chowdhury and former executive director Shah Alam over a loan scandal involving the International Leasing and Financial Services Ltd (ILFSL).

ACC’s investigation officer Gulshan Anwar Prodhan started the quizzing after 10 am at its Segunbagicha office in the capital.

SK Sur and Shah Alam reached the office before 10 am.

The ACC summoned the former officials on March 24 to quiz them over a loan worth Tk 25 billion sanctioned by the ILSFL in the name of a company that does not exist.

Officials at the anti-graft body have already lodged 22 cases against the “fake” company for embezzling wealth from ILFSL, which belongs to PK Halder, the former managing director of NRB Global Bank.

ACC also filed 13 more cases against the company over complaints of misappropriating money taken from FAS Finance and Investment Ltd as credit.

PK Halder has been made the main accused in these cases.