Primary treatment for burn patients to be taken to upazilas: PM Sheikh Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday said her government is planning to introduce primary treatment services for burn patients at the upazilas for benefits of rural people.

“We want to take this service for burn patients to the upazila-level so that the rural people can avail quick primary treatment there,” she said.

The prime minister said this while inaugurating the 6th international conference titled ‘PlastiCon 2022’ of Society of Plastic Surgeons of Bangladesh (SPSB) at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery (SHNIBPS) through an online platform from her official residence Ganobhaban here.

She said the government is considering launching the treatment services at the upazila hospital.

Sheikh Hasina stressed the need for public awareness campaign over the use of flammable substances and the first aid in case of burn injury, UNB reports

Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque, former SPSB president and also Chief Coordinator of all burn projects Dr Samanta Lal Sen and SPSB Secretary General (in-charge) Dr Md Hedayet Ali Khan also spoke at the function presided over by SPSB president and SHNIBPS Director Dr Abdul Kalam.

The prime minister also opened Mujib Corner and Bangabandhu gallery set up in the Institute on the occasion of the Mujib Year.