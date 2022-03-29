Renowned teachers not interested to become VCs: Dipu Moni

Many renowned academics are not interested in becoming vice-chancellors of universities of the country, said Education Minister Dipu Moni on Tuesday.

“We have very good teachers whom we would be proud to have as vice-chancellors. But many of them are not interested in taking this administrative responsibility,” the education minister said.

The minister was speaking on “Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman University of Science and Technology, Pirojpur Bill-2022” in Parliament.

She said that when a panel is formed for the appointment of the VCs, the first thing the government considers is their academic excellence and the second thing is their work on research.

“At the same time, we also see whether they have the ability to lead any organization,” she said.

Opposing the bill, opposition Jatiya Party MP Mujibul Haque Chunnu and BNP’s Harunur Rashid slammed the government for alleged irregularities and corruption of VCs of different universities.

They demanded that the House withdraw the bill and send it to the select committee for taking public opinion.

“There was a time when people would bow their heads before the vice chancellors of universities to show respect to them. But now we feel ashamed because of vice-chancellors’ involvement in widespread corruption and irregularities,” Chunnu said.

He referred to media reports that VCs appointed their family members and relatives in different posts in their universities.

The JP secretary general demanded that VCs are appointed without party consideration.

BNP’s Harun complained that the vice-chancellors are doing whatever they want in different universities.

In response, the education minister said that there are criticisms about the activities of the vice-chancellors of some universities which are also true and action is being taken against them. But that does not mean that vice chancellors of all the universities are dishonest, she added.