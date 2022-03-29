Shakib Khan’s new heroin American Courtney Coffeyy

Popular film actor Shakib Khan is set to share the screen with an American actress for the first time.

Shakib Khan and Courtney Coffeyy will be seen in the Himel Ashraf directed film “Rajkumar.”

Shakib announced his upcoming venture on his birthday on March 28 in a programme held at New York’s World’s Fair Marina Convention Hall.

Courtney Coffeyy was also present at the ceremony.

The film will be produced under the banner of Shakib Khan’s production company SK Films. Zakaria Masood, editor and publisher of Aajkal, a New York-based newspaper, and Kazi Riton are the co-producers of the film.

Ahmed Sharif, Doctor Ezaz and Farukh Ahmed will also play role in the film.

The shooting of the film will start in July in various location of the United States, including Florida, Los Angeles.