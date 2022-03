The most familiar face of all of us and a crazy fan of Bangladesh cricket is Tiger Milon.

He encouraged the players and spectators of the national cricket team.

He paints the flag of Bangladesh and Tiger on his chests wherever the Bangladesh team played at home or abroad.

He was seriously injured in a motorcycle accident at Banasree area in the capital on March 13.

He is currently undergoing treatment at National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopedic Rehabilitation (NITOR).