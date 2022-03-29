UK wants stronger trade, investment partnership, calls for improving governance in Bangladesh

British Prime Minister’s Trade Envoy for Bangladesh Rushanara Ali, MP has said the UK-Bangladesh relation now stands in a very strong position and thus the development of trade relations between the two countries is very crucial.

She also said there are many areas to work together on trade and investment with Bangladesh and the UK want to take this relationship to a new height and urged the Bangladesh government to ensure further advancement of a conducive business environment for the investors.

Briefing reporters at the residence of Bright High Commissioner at Baridhara on Monday afternoon, she said the UK wants Bangladesh to improve its ease of doing business and governance, as it wants to have stronger trade and investment partnership. British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson was also present at the briefing.

“Good governance is an important framework where our businesses operate,” said the Trade envoy.

Rushanara Ali arrived in Bangladesh on Sunday (Mar 27) for a weeklong visit to Bangladesh and held meetings with Prime Minister’s Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman and senior officials of Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA), Security Exchange Commission and are scheduled to hold meetings with the Ministers and officials of the ministries of Commerce, Foreign Affairs, Education and Prime Minister’s Office.

The Bangladeshi origin British lawmaker said she is eager to boost trade with Bangladesh and creating awareness among the UK companies about Bangladesh, a rising economy and large market. The areas of investment are varied and that include finance, banking, education and services. “We want to make sure that our trade partnership creates more jobs.” she said.

In reply to a question about the challenges the UK companies face as they want to invest, she said the legal and bureaucratic procedures need to be simpler. At the same time, UK also considers the issues of human rights and democracy as they build trade partnership.

