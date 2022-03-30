4 sentenced to death for killing blogger Ananta

A court in Sylhet on Wednesday sentenced four accused to death for killing writer and blogger Ananta Bijoy Das in the city in 2015.

Sylhet’s Anti-Terrorism Special Tribunal Judge Nurul Amin Biplob handed down the verdict at about 12:30pm.

Condemned convicts are Abul Khair alias Rashid Ahmed, Abul Hossain, Mamun-ur-Rashid of Birendra Nagar in Tahirpur and Faisal Ahmed of Khalpar Talbari in Sunamganj.

Another accused Shafiur Rahman Farabi of Rikabi Bazar was acquitted as his charges were not proved. He is also a convict in blogger Avijit murder case.

Advocate Mominur Rahman Tipu said, “Justice has been ensured through the judgement in this case. It has been proved once again that none will get spared by resorting to killing.”

On the other hand, Advocate Abdul Ahad, lawyer representing the accused said, “The verdict has been pronounced deviating from law. The crimes of the accused couldn’t be proved in any way. “We’ll go to upper court against the judgement,” he said.

Accused Mannan Ehiya died in prison.

Earlier, two accused Shafiur Rahman Farabi and Abul Khair alias Rashid Ahmed were brought on the dock inside the court.

On May 12, 2015, Ananta Bojoy Das was hacked to death in broad-daylight when he was going to his workplace from his residence at Subidbazar in Sylhet city when he was on his way to workplace.

Later, the deceased’s elder brother Rateswar Das filed a case with Airport Police Station accusing four unknown persons.

The case stated that Ananta Bijoy Das was killed in a pre-planned attack by religious extremists for writing about science.

Banned militant outfit Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) claimed responsibility for the murder.