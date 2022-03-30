Apsana Begum MP calls out the Prime Minister for pushing “even more families, children, pensioners, and the most vulnerable into desperation” at PMQs today

During Prime Minister’s Question Time today, Apsana Begum, Labour MP for Poplar and Limehouse criticised the Government for their record on poverty.

She said:

“My constituency has one of the highest rates of child poverty with too many already struggling between heating and eating. The Government’s recent real terms social security cut will now push even more families, children, pensioners, and the most vulnerable into desperation.

“Does the Prime Minister agree that the biggest squeeze on household finances since records began does not come out of the blue, but as a result of Conservative economics and the notion that while some have the pleasure of partying, the rest of us should suffer in pain?”