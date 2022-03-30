Bangabir Kader Siddique undergoes successful surgery

President of Krishak Sramik Janata League Bangabir Kader Siddiqui Bir Uttam underwent a successful surgery in a hospital in the capital on Wednesday.

He was suffering from gallbladder ailment.

Confirming the matter, Iqbal Siddiqui, joint secretary of the KSJL, said the doctors at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) removed the gallbladder stones after conducting an operation at 9:00am.

He was kept in ICU for close observation as per the advice of the doctors.

The valiant freedom fighter got admitted to the BSMMU on Sunday (March 20) with gallbladder ailment.

He requested everyone to pray for his speedy recovery from the diseases.