Biman’s maiden Toronto flight returns Dhaka

Biman Bangladesh airlines much talked maiden direct Dhaka-Toronto-Dhaka flight returned Dhaka on Wednesday after successfully completion of world’s second ultra long range flight.

National flag carrier operated the test commercial flight by its ‘Sonartori’, a Boeing Dreamliner 787-9, marking Bangladesh’s Independence Day and Birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, a Biman press release said, BSS reports.

On March 26, Biman’s maiden Toronto flight took off Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) and reached the Pearson International Airport after non-stop flying of 18 hours and 35 minutes, which is marked as world’s second ultra long range flight by the aviators.

Earlier, State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism M Mahbub Ali inaugurated the direct commercial flight on March 26 night.