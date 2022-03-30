CNG stations to remain closed from 5-11 pm during Ramadan

All CNG stations will remain closed for six hours during Ramadan.

A press release, signed by Petrobangla’s deputy general manager Tarikul Islam, confirmed the matter on Wednesday.

The CNG filling stations across the country will remain closed for six hours from 5pm to 11pm till Eid-ul-Fitre instead of 6pm to 11pm, according to the press release.

Petrobangla’s latest decision to extend the CNG pump closure timing by an hour during the holy month comes in the wake of the volatility in the global energy market caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The ongoing energy crisis in several parts of the world, including Bangladesh, has forced the state-owned hydrocarbon corporation to issue the new instructions to the CNG pumps, the sources said.

On September 16 last year, the government directed CNG outlet owners to keep their pumps shut for four hours from 6 pm to 10 pm and then extended the timing by one hour from March 1.