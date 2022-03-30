No one can imagine summers without Mangoes. You can enjoy Mango at any time. Deep yellow, juicy fruit, the appearance is only enough to make your mouth water. So if you are also crazy about mangoes then this article will surely steal your heart. We are back with another summer special recipe for mango which you can enjoy at home- Eggless Mango Cake. Just scroll and enjoy!

Summer special Eggless Mango Cake!

Ingredients

For mango sponge

2 cups (220 g) maida

2 tsp (8 g) baking powder

½ tsp (3 g) baking soda

½ cup (120 ml) vegetable oil

1 cup (225 g) caster sugar

1 cup (265 ml) mango purée

1 tsp (5 ml) vanilla extract

¼ (60 g) cup milk

For Frosting

1 cup (120 g) cream cheese

½ cup (100 g) butter

1 tsp (5 ml) vanilla extract

¼ tsp (1 g) cardamom powder

1+ ½ cup icing sugar

1 bowl of mango pulp

Garnish

Fresh mango slices

Mint leaves

Cherries

Mango gravy (the thick pulp of mango)

Direction

Preheat the oven to 180 degrees C and line two 8 inch round cake pan with parchment paper.

In a bowl whisk together flour, baking powder and baking soda and set aside.

Whisk together castor sugar and oil in a separate bowl until pale and well combined.

In a blender, puree some chopped mangoes and add the mango puree to the sugar oil mixture.

Add the vanilla extract and milk.

Gently fold in the flour and mix until everything is well combined there are no large flour pockets in the batter. Do not over mix at this stage.

Transfer the batter to the prepared cake pan.

Bake at 180C for 30-35 minutes or only until a skewer inserted in the centre comes out clean.

While the cake is baking, prepare your frosting by beating cream cheese, butter, vanilla and cardamom together. Add icing sugar slowly in batches and beat until well incorporated.

After the cakes have cooled, assemble your cake by frosting it and decorate with fresh mango slices. Enjoy!

Source: The Statesman