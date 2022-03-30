Momen, Dorji agree on hydropower investment cooperation

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and his Bhutanese counterpart Dr. Tandi Dorji on Wednesday agreed to move forward with MoU on cooperation in hydropower investment for mutual benefit.

They made the decision at a bilateral talk on the sidelines of the 18th BIMSTEC ministerial meeting in Colombo today, a foreign ministry press release said, BSS reports.

During the meeting, the two Ministers agreed to work closely on the area of power and energy.

Bhutanese foreign minister thanked the Bangladesh government and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for all the support extended to Bhutan during the time of necessity.

He specially thanked for the medicines sent to Bhutan which helped combat COVID-19.

Bhutanese Foreign Minister stressed on the early conclusion of transit agreement and SOP on the use of Inland waterways of Bangladesh by Bhutan.

He also requested to open up new land port for transportation of bilateral trade goods.

Bhutanese Foreign Minister informed that their Government is going to lift mandatory quarantine for the official delegation from around the world by the end of April.

He proposed that the long pending Foreign Office Consultations and Commerce Secretary Level Talks with Bangladesh could be held soon.

Both the Foreign Ministers agreed to work together in various regional and multilateral fora for common benefits.

Dorji invited the Dr Momen to visit Bhutan at a mutually convenient time.