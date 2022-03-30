Rashmika join’s Animal alongside Ranbir

Here comes exciting news for Rashmika’s fans! According to the sources, Rashmika Mandanna has joined the cast of the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial venture ‘Animal’.

Recently, reports confirmed that Parineeti Chopra will no longer be a part of the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directed Animal, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol in key roles.

Ranbir Kapoor is set to play an intense and dark character in Animal. In the film’s announcement video, the actor talked about his character’s troubled relationship with his father.

Animal is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga, Krishan Kumar, and Murad Khetani. The film’s cast also features Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol.

Rashmika makes her Bollywood debut with Mission Majnu alongside Sidharth Malhotra and follows it up with the Amitabh Bachchan fronted Goodbye. She is also in talks with Dharma for a film and has the magnum opus Pushpa 2 under her kitty with Allu Arjun.

Source: The Statesman