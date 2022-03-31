All public hospitals to be brought under central supervision: Meleque

Health Minister Zahid Maleque today said all public hospitals across the country will be brought under central supervision aiming to provide better healthcare services to the people.

“As part of central supervision activities, efforts are underway to digitize public hospitals….central monitoring over public hospitals will ensure better treatment facilities at a lower cost,” he told a function of “Shashthomantri Jatiya Purushkar-2020 at the Osmani Memorial auditorium here, an official release said.

President of Community Clinic Health Support Trustee Board Prof Dr Syed Modasser Ali, Senior Secretary of the Health Services Division Lokman Hossain Mian, Secretary of Health Education Division Saiful Islam Badal and President of Swadhinata Chikitshak Parishad (SWACHIP) M Iqbal Arslan, among others, addressed the function with Director General of Directorate General of Health Service (DGHS) Prof Dr Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam in the chair.

The health minister said, “All public hospitals are now equipped with modern medical equipment… despite availability of latest modern medical facilities, people are interested to perform their tests at private hospitals.”

He said lack of providing service-oriented mindset of healthcare professionals, these modern facilities at public hospitals are being unused. Introduction of central monitoring system will ensure improved medical services through properly using modern medical machineries, Maleque added.

Bangladesh has been successful for controlling COVID-19 as present government under dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has implemented multiple measures to tackle the lethal virus, he added.

Referring to the latest figure about COVID-19 vaccination, the health minister said, “Nearly 13 crore first doses of coronavirus vaccines have so far been administered and 11 crore second doses. It means 96 percent people received both doses of jabs.”

Bangladesh has five crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines, he said adding arrivals of six crore more vaccines are pipeline. The government has intensified vaccination programme through launching mass inoculation campaign relaxing various conditions to bring fully unvaccinated people under inoculation coverage, he added.