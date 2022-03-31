Asia’s 50 best restaurants announced; India’s Masque, Megu, and Indian Accent make it to the list

Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants announced its winners in ceremonies held across three cities — Bangkok, Macau, and Tokyo — for the first time since 2019.

While the announcements in the last two years were made online, this year, the organisers opted for a hybrid format wherein they also broadcasted the live event.

Rated by the world’s top 350 chefs, restaurateurs and food experts, this year’s listing features Tokyo’s Den as the Best Restaurant in Asia, headed by Chef Zaiyu Hasegawa.

It is succeeded by Sorn in Bangkok which holds two Michelin stars. The 3rd and 4th position is also occupied by a Tokyo and Bangkok restaurant, Florilège and Le Du, respectively. Fifth on this prestigious list is The Chairman in Hong Kong. Dewakan in Kuala Lumpur held the 50th position.

This year’s list features 16 new entries from across 11 countries and territories. One of them is New Delhi‘s Megu at The Leela on the second last position of the list. “Each of the exquisitely crafted dishes at Megu display the Japanese hallmarks of balance and precision. Opt for the miso grilled chicken with charred scallions, the sweet and tangy 24-hour braised pork belly, or the Scottish salmon steak with teriyaki sauce,” stated the official website of the organisation.

Also listed from India on #21 is Mumbai’s Masque followed by New Delhi’s Indian Accent, headed by Chef Manish Mehrotra, .

Jay Fai, the queen of Bangkok street food who received the Icon Award in 2021, entered Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants at No. 46 this year. The One to Watch Award was given to Eat & Cook in Kuala Lumpur while Ete’s Natsuko Shoji received the Asia’s Best Female Chef Award, the first from Japan to win the title. The Sustainable Restaurant Award went to Mume in Taipei.