Bangladesh reports zero Covid death

Bangladesh on Thursday reported no COVID-19 death for 11 days during the past 17 days of the current month simultaneously coronavirus positive cases is continuously falling sharply as the country reported 43 COVID-19 positive cases in the past 24 hours.

“The country logged zero virus-related fatality for ten times between March 15 and 27 in the past four months, meaning COVID-19 death was reported on March 18, March 20, March 23, March 28, March 29 and 30,” Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) sources said.

Bangladesh reported 0.78 percent Covid-19 positive cases as 9,370 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

The country recorded zero coronavirus death for first time on November 20, 2021 since the pandemic began on March 8, 2020.

In the past 24 hours, the combined figure of coronavirus in Dhaka city and upazilas of the district is 51 while no Covid-19 death was reported during the period.

The official tally showed that the virus killed 29,122 people and infected 19,51,577 so far, the statement added.

The recovery count rose to 18,81,304 after another 884 patients were discharged from the dedicated hospitals during the past one day.

From the beginning of the pandemic, 96.40 percent Covid-19 patients recovered among the infected people while 1.49 percent died, the DGHS

statistics showed.

As of March 30, among the total 29,118 fatalities, 12,794 occurred in Dhaka division, 5,862 in Chattogram, 2,141 in Rajshahi, 3,717 in Khulna, 982 in Barishal, 1,326 in Sylhet, 1,416 in Rangpur and 880 in Mymensingh divisions.