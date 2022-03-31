Bangladesh’s former chief justice implicated in another graft case

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Thursday filed a new case against Bangladesh’s former chief justice Surendra Kumar Sinha and his brother Ananta Kumar Sinha on charge of laundering Tk 2.40 crore.

ACC secretary Md Mahbub Hossain confirmed it at a press briefing held at its headquarters at Segunbagicha in Dhaka.

ACC deputy director Gulshan Anwar filed the case against SK Sinha and his brother for what she said ‘committing a punishable offense.’

According to the case, the former chief justice, already sentenced to 11 years of imprisonment in absentia in another graft case, laundered the amount equivalent to $2,80,000 through his brother who lives in the US.

The money was laundered to several banks of the United States through accounts of Ananta Kumar, said the case.

The anti-graft body will now investigate the case, said the ACC official.