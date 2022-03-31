Garment workers block Dhaka-N’ganj road demanding dues

Workers of a garment factory at Fatullah in Narayanganj blocked Dhaka-Narayanganj Link road on Thursday morning demanding payment of their dues.

Around 300-400 workers of Ruposhi Garments took to the streets near Shibu Market area around 10:00am and put up barricade on the road, halting the traffic movement.

Rakibuzzaman, officer-in-charge (OC) of Fatullah Model Police Station, said the agitated workers vandalised some vehicles plying the road when police tried to send them back to their workplace from the road.

A chase and counter-chase took place between police and workers when some workers hurled brick bats towards police, he said.

Meanwhile, around 15-20 workers were injured when police charged baton and opened fire and tear shells on the protesting workers to disperse them, alleged the workers.

However, traffic movement on the road returned to normal around 2:00pm as police brought the situation under control, said the OC.