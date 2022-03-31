‘I am ready to sacrifice my life to change people’s fate’: PM Sheikh Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday said if required she is ready to sacrifice her life like her father to change the lot of the people of Bangladesh.

“I promise to Cox’s Bazar inhabitants and people of entire Bangladesh, if required I will sacrifice my life like my father to change the lot of people,” she said.

The Prime Minister said that they would give a beautiful and improved life to the countrymen overcoming all the hurdles.

She said this joining virtually a programme on “Unnayoner Notun Joar:Bodle Jawa Cox’s Bazar” (Changed Cox’s Bazar amid the new wave of development) held at Cox’s Bazar from her official Ganabhaban residence in Dhaka, BSS reports.

The function was arranged in Cox’s Bazar as part of formal celebration of the United Nation General Assembly (UNGA) recognition of Bangladesh as a developing nation.

Sheikh Hasina said that the people of Bangladesh are the nearest and dearest ones of her as she found thousands of hundreds of people welcoming her braving rain and storm when she returned the country after forced exile in 1981.

“The people of Bangladesh are nearest of mine and they are my family. I have found the love and affection of my lost father, mother and brother in you,” she said.

She went on saying that she does not hesitate for a moment to sacrifice her life for the people of Bangladesh.

“I will work for changing lot of the people and for their development till I breath,” she continued.

The Prime Minister said Bangladesh has transformed into a developing nation following the footstep of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman due to her government’s tireless efforts.

The people of Bangladesh will move across the globe with keeping their heads high with dignity of becoming a developing nation.

The Prime Minister said, “This achievement could not be possible if you had no trust and confidence in me.”

She added that the trust and confidence of the people are the driving force for the government to work for their welfare.

The Prime Minister said Bangladesh has now reached such a position in terms of development that none can push the country backward.

She added: “Now, we have got recognition of a developing nation and we have to build a developed and prosperous nation keeping it up.”

Bangladesh has got the UNGA’s final recommendation to recognise the country as a developing nation from the least development one on November 24 in 2021.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal spoke joining the function virtually.

Joining the function from Cox’s Bazar, Minister for Land Saifuzzaman Chowdhury, State Minister for Energy, Power and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid, State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mahbub Ali, State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury and State Minister for Youth and Sports Md Zahid Ahsan Russel gave brief descriptions on measures taken for overall development of their respective sectors.

PM’s Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus, Economic Relations Division (ERD) Secretary Fatima Yasmin spoke on the occasion at the Cox’s Bazar end.

The Prime Minister also exchanged views with some beneficiaries of the housing schemes taken for climate change refugees.

They greeted Sheikh Hasina, the architect of a developing nation, and prayed for her long life.

A video documentary titled “Jorchhe Chalo Bangladesh” (Move ahead Bangladesh with indomitable pace) was screened at the function.

A song written by Rabindranth Tagore dedicated to the Prime Minister “O jonaki, ki sukhe oi daana duti melechho” (Little firefly, how happily you open out those wings) was also played.

At the outset of the programme, the national anthem was played.

Thousands of people from all walks of life including cabinet ministers, political leaders, public representatives and high government officials were present at Cox’s Bazar.

Sheikh Hasina said her father loved the people of Bangladesh most referring to an interview of Bangabandhu with Robert Frost.

The Premier said Frost asked Bangabandhu what was his weakness, in reply, the Father of the Nation said he loves the people Bangladesh most.

She continued: “I have the only target to change fate of the countrymen for whom Bangabandhu had the most love.”

Sheikh Hasina said she has nothing to gain personally rather to bring smile on the faces of the countrymen which is the most valuable thing for her.

Mentioning that her government turned Bangladesh into a developing nation, gave electricity to every house, she said with emotion charged voice that now her priority is to give house every landless and homeless people.

In this connection, she said her father Bangabandhu had dedicated her entire life for the betterment of the people.

The premier said she had to face many hurdles and attacks on her life, adding that nothing can stop her to do something for the betterment of the people.

Referring to huge development works carried out in Cox’s Bazar that included an international standard airport, construction of marine drive, road and rail infrastructure and having a plan to construct a sports complex and a football academy, she said each of the areas will be brought under the development works.

The Prime Minister said that the Cox’s Bazar airport will be Bangladesh’s finest airport and a refilling hub of the east and west.

She said that her government is not only working for the development of Cox’s Bazar rather to pursue it all over the country.

Sheikh Hasina said her government has established the rights of Bangladesh on huge sea areas and the maritime resources after winning cases against India and Myanmar following the path of Bangabandhu.

The Father of the Nation had enacted required law to establish rights on marine resources, but the post 1975 governments did nothing to this end, she added.

The premier said her government has been working to use the huge marine resources for the socio-economic advancement of Bangladesh.

She expressed her sadness as she was not able to present in Cox’s Bazar due to her busy schedule, but she pledged to go to the place at her convenient time.

She however recalled her family visit to the longest sandy beach of the world in winter with Bangabandhu whenever he got times, as most of the time he was in jail.