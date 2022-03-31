Kriti Sanon’s dazzling hand-painted sari is ‘an impeccable work of 3 long months of intricacy and passion’

It isn’t often that Kriti Sanon is seen in a sari, but when she does wear one, she sports a custom-made piece. For the promotions of her latest release Bachchhan Pandey co-starring Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez, Kriti had showed a bias for the six yards.

In one of her looks, styled by celebrity stylist Sukriti Grover, she was seen wearing a hand-painted sari by Manish Malhotra. Sequined in the evergreen combination of white and blue, Kriti wore it with a powder blue bralette-blouse and gorgeous blue dangle earrings. Sharing the details of the sari, Manish Malhotra shared on Instagram: “The stunning and gorgeous @kritisanon in our hand painted #mymmsaree. Designed and crafted by our in-house skilled artisans, this saree is an impeccable work of 3 long months of intricacy and passion. Finished with sequins borders, the creation carries an artists love for hand painting while making it fit for a grand celebration.”

In one of her earlier looks, too, Kriti wore a stunning black sequin sari that was also custom-made for her.

Check out some of her other stunning sari looks that are perfect for a spring brunch date:

Kriti sure likes prints as is evident from her Anita Dongre and Astha Narang saris. She kept it simple for all the three looks, sporting minimal jewellery and leaving her hair open or tied in a simple low bun that she accessorised with a gajra.