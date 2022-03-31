Russian gas must be paid for in roubles from Friday: Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that “unfriendly” countries, including all EU members, will need to set up ruble accounts to pay for gas deliveries from April.

“They must open ruble accounts in Russian banks. It is from these accounts that payments will be made for gas delivered starting tomorrow, April 1,” Putin said during a televised government meeting, AFP reports.

He announced that he signed a decree that outlines the “clear and transparent” process.

“If such payments are not made, we will consider this a breach of obligations on the part of our buyers with all the ensuing consequences,” Putin said.

“Nobody sells us anything for free and we are not going to do charity work. That means existing contracts being stopped” if payments are not made, he added.

According to the decree, all payments will be handled by Russia’s Gazprombank, a subsidiary of state energy giant Gazprom.

Buyers will transfer payments into a Gazprombank account in foreign currency, which the bank will then convert into rubles and transfer into the buyer’s ruble account.