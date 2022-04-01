2 youths killed in Habiganj road accident

Habiganj Correspondent : Two young men were killed in a road accident at Madhabpur upazila in Habiganj district early Friday.

The deceased were identified as Jubayer Al Hasan Jami, 23, son of Anowar Molla, and Rajib Ahmed, 25, son of Raij Uddin. They hailed from Manikganj town.

Police said Rajib and Jami were going to Sylhet from Manikganj riding on a motorcycle. At one stage, a pickup van hit the motorcycle from the opposite direction at Belghar area around 1:30 am, leaving the motorcycle riders seriously injured.

Later, locals rescued them and took the duo to Habiganj Sadar Hospital where the on-duty doctors referred them to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Rajib and Jami succumbed to their injuries on the way to the hospital.