Bangladesh reports 81 new Covid cases, no death

Bangladesh logged 81 fresh Covid cases in 24 hours till Thursday morning, taking the total caseload to 19,51,658.

As per the latest government data, the country’s total fatalities remained unchanged at 29,122 as no death was reported during the period.

On Thursday, the number of infections was lower as 73 new cases were reported with no death.

The daily positivity rate increased to 1.09 per cent from Thursday’s 0.78 per cent after testing 7,370 samples during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Besides, the mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.49 per cent.

The recovery rate rose to 96.44 per cent with the recovery of 893 more patients during the 24-hour period.