Ramadan begins in Saudi Arabia on Saturday

The holy fasting month of Ramadan will begin in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, following the sighting of the crescent moon on Friday evening, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

“Saturday, April 2, is the first of Ramadan for the year 1443H,” the Supreme Court was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the Saudi royal court.

“The Ramadan fasting should start and complete on the basis of sighting of the crescent moon,” the Supreme Court noted the saying of the Prophet (peace be upon him) while confirming the moon sighting. It also offered its greetings to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman, Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, the Saudi government and people, as well as Muslims in the Kingdom and around the whole world on the occasion of the advent of the holy month.

The Supreme Court said, it prays to Almighty Allah to assist Muslims in their fasting of the holy month and performing their prayers. The court also prayed that Allah Almighty may accept Muslims’ good deeds, unify their ranks, and bring about reconciliation among them.

The Supreme Court held a session to receive testimonies of those who sighted the Ramadan crescent this evening. After looking into the testimonies that it had received, the Supreme Court confirmed that the moon was sighted.