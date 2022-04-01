Reciter Hasan Arif passes away

Noted reciter and Sammilita Sangskritik Jote general secretary Hasan Arif has passed away.

He took his last breath in a private hospital in the capital at 1:50 pm on Friday.

He had been in the life support of the hospital after being tested positive for covid-19 since December in the last year. His body had also been infected severely due to kidney complicity.

The Jote president Golam Kuddus confirmed the matter.

Reciter Hasan Arif led the Bangladesh Abritti Somonnoy Porishod. He has been involved with recitation of poems since the middle of 1980s and played a pivotal role in organizing recitation training.