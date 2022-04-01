At least 11 family members of slain Rohingya leader Mohib Ullah’s family left Bangladesh for Canada on Thursday night.

A Turkish Airlines flight carrying them left Dhaka after 11:45pm, said Mohib Ullah’s family friend human rights activist Noor Khan.

It is learnt that 11 persons, including Mohib Ullah’s wife Nasima Khatun, nine children, and son-in-laws were on their way to Canada in cooperation with the UN refugee agency, UNHCR and IOM.

They were sent to Canada following an agreement between the Bangladesh government and Canadian government. The Candian government will provide them refugee status.

Mohib Ullah, chairman of the Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights (ARSPH), was shot dead at D-8 Block of Lambashia Camp of Kutupalong-1 (East) in Ukhiya by unidentified assailants on September 29 last year.

After the killing, his family members requested safety and security through immediate relocation to a third country as they had been receiving death threats.

Earlier, at least a dozen activists sought protection from the UNHCR, as well as Bangladesh authorities since Mohib Ullah’s killing due to renewed threats from armed groups and other risks of violence.

Formerly a teacher in Myanmar at Mongdu in Myanmar, the fallen Rohingya leader was popularly known as Master Mohib Ullah among the Rohingyas.

He arrived in Bangladesh during the 2016-17 Rohingya exodus from Myanmar. He chaired the ARSPH, which has been facilitating the documentation of human rights abuses faced by the Rohingya in Myanmar in 2016 and 2017.

A staunch advocate of the Rohingyas’ right to return to Myanmar with dignity, safety and security, Mohib had been receiving death threats for some time, according to his family.

Mohib Ullah, who became prominent after organizing a huge rally on August 25, 2019 to mark the second anniversary of the latest Rohingya exodus, used to be unofficially recognized by the West as a rightful representative of the forcibly-displaced Myanmar nationals from Rakhine.

The same year he was invited to the White House and to speak to the UN Human Rights Council.

Mohib Ullah’s family said Mohib Ullah was assassinated as he was very vocal about the repatriation of Rohingya refugees from Bangladesh and at one stage he became very popular in the Ronhingya refugee camps.