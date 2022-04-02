40 villages in Chandpur start fasting with Saudi Arabia

Residents of 40 villages in Chandpur district started fasting from Saturday (April 2) in accordance with Saudi Arabia and other Middle East countries.

The holy Ramadan began in the villages eating sehri in early hours.

The people of these villages follow Sadra Darbar Sharif of Hajiganj upazila of the district.

It is learnt that Maulana Ishaq, the first Pir of this Durbar Sharif since 1928, started observing the holy month of Ramadan in this country by counting the lunar months in harmony with Saudi Arabia and the Middle East. Since then, his followers have followed this trend.

Faridganj Tora Munshirhat’s Anwar Hossain Mamun Munshi, a follower of Durbar Sharif’s Pir, said the villagers of these 40 villages performed Taraweeh prayers at their respective houses after 11 pm on Friday (April 1).

Meanwhile, the people of 10 villages of Faridpur’s Boalmari also started fasting like Chandpur.