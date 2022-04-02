Actor Rozina builds modern mosque at her birthplace Goalanda

Noted Bangladeshi actor Rozina has built a modern mosque at her birthplace at Goalanda in Rajbari district.

The beautiful mosque is named ‘Ten Domes Ma Khadija Jame Mosque’ after her mother.

Rozina and former state minister for education Kazi Keramat Ali jointly inaugurated the newly-built mosque on Friday.

Bangladesh Film Artistes’ Association president and Nirapad Sarak Chai chairman Ilias Kanchan, Goalanda upazila parishad chairman Mostafa Munshi, Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Azizul Huque Khan, Goalanda municipality mayor Nazrul Islam Mandal, Goalanda Awami League general secretary Biblob Ghosh, among others, were present at the inaugural ceremony.

The 1,600 sq ft mosque has been built in the upazila’s Ghona Para at a cost of Tk 1.75 crore.

Addressing a gathering at the inaugural function, Rozina said she had taken the decision to construct the mosque in 2018. The construction work of the mosque started on February 3, 2020.

“I have another wish, to establish an eye hospital in Goalanda and name it after my mother. I want cooperation from all people in this regard,” said the National Film Award winning actress.