Death toll from Mykolaiv rocket attack rises to 33

Ukraine officials say that 33 people are now known to have died in Tuesday’s rocket attack on a government building in the Black Sea port of Mykolaiv, injuring a further 34 people.

Rescue workers are still searching through the rubble and removing corpses from the scene, Ukrainian emergency services said four days on from the attack.

The Russian strike blew a hole through the middle of the Mykolaiv regional state government’s offices on Tuesday morning.

Governor Vitaliy Kim, whose office was in the building, said he wasn’t there when the rocket hit because he had “overslept”, reports BBC.