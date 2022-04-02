Govt failed to control market ahead of Ramadan: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Saturday alleged that the government has completely failed to control the market ahead of holy month Ramadan as the prices of all commodities have skyrocketed.

“The government has completely failed to solve the problems of people. It has also failed to reduce the prices of all essential commodities, including rice, pulses and oil,” he said.

He made the remarks at a token five-hour long mass hunger strike arranged by BNP’s Dhaka city north and south units in front of the Jatiya Press Club, reports UNB.

The hunger strike began at 10 am and will continue until 3 pm.

Several hundred leaders and activists of the party and its associate bodies joined the programme protesting the growing price hike of key commodities and utility services.

Mirza Fakhrul formally inaugurated the programme participated by party senior leaders, including its standing committee members and conveners of BNP’s Dhaka north and south units.

He said Ramadan that will begin on Sunday is an important month for Muslims all over the world. “But what is this government doing? The price of everything has skyrocketed only because of unrestrained greed of the government and their business syndicates. ”

The BNP secretary general called upon people to come forward for ousting the Awami League government from power to get rid of the current situation of the country. “This unelected government has created a terrible situation in the country.”

Since last February last, the BNP has been staging demonstrations across the country, including in the capital, protesting unusual price hike of commodities.