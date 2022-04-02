Summer is here and we all are looking for something which is more hydrating and cooling. So, we are back with a summer special, a hydrating recipe that will make your intestines happy and cool- ‘watermelon ice cream’, The Statesman reported.

Just scroll down and enjoy this easy and quick recipe with family or friends!

Hydrate yourself with watermelon ice cream

Ingredients

3 cups of watermelon

400ml of cream

¾ cup of condensed milk

1tsp of vanilla extract

1½ tbsp of rose water

Handful Pistachio

Mint leaves for garnishing

Direction

To make watermelon juice, just peel and coarsely chop the fruit.

Blend and filter the juice. You can also use the juicer to extract the juice. For more deep flavour, you can use reduced juice.

Simmer 2 cups of watermelon juice until it reduces to 1 cup.

Add condensed milk, vanilla extract and rose water

Pour into a bowl and cool it.

Add Pistachio and garnish it with cream and mint leaves.

Serve watermelon ice cream as dessert. You can also use this ice cream to make casatta, ice cream sundaes, milkshakes.