Summer is here and we all are looking for something which is more hydrating and cooling. So, we are back with a summer special, a hydrating recipe that will make your intestines happy and cool- ‘watermelon ice cream’, The Statesman reported.
Just scroll down and enjoy this easy and quick recipe with family or friends!
Hydrate yourself with watermelon ice cream
Ingredients
3 cups of watermelon
400ml of cream
¾ cup of condensed milk
1tsp of vanilla extract
1½ tbsp of rose water
Handful Pistachio
Mint leaves for garnishing
Direction
To make watermelon juice, just peel and coarsely chop the fruit.
Blend and filter the juice. You can also use the juicer to extract the juice. For more deep flavour, you can use reduced juice.
Simmer 2 cups of watermelon juice until it reduces to 1 cup.
Add condensed milk, vanilla extract and rose water
Pour into a bowl and cool it.
Add Pistachio and garnish it with cream and mint leaves.
Serve watermelon ice cream as dessert. You can also use this ice cream to make casatta, ice cream sundaes, milkshakes.