Joy’s maiden ton denies South Africa big lead

A maiden century of opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy denied South Africa taking a big lead against Bangladesh on day three of the first Test at Kingsmead Cricket Ground in Durban on Saturday.

Joy struck a brilliant 137, which was also a first century by a Bangladeshi batter against South Africa in any format of cricket, guided Bangladesh to 298 in their first innings, limiting the hosts lead to 69, BSS reports.

South Africa who posted 367 in the first innings, reached 6-0, extending the lead to 75 before the bad light and rain combined stopped the day’s play.

Resuming the day on 98-4, Bangladesh fought back impeccably thanks to Joy.

South African pacer Lizaad Williams removed night watchman Taskin Ahmed (1) for his debut wicket in the third over of the day.

But Liton Das and Joy steadied the ship, keeping the side unscathed throughout the morning session. In the process, they added 82-run for the sixth wicket stand.

Williams again struck in the first over of the post lunch session, removing Liton for 41.

Yasir Ali who scored 22 was trapped run out to leave Bangladesh in troublesome 216-7.

Joy then got another support in Miraz with whom he shared a 51-run to further frustrate South Africa.

Joy brought up his maiden century, chopping South African spinner Keshav Maharaj behind point for doubles—it took 269 balls and almost six hours to complete the century.

However after Miraz’s dismissal for 29, Joy added valuable 31-run with the lower order before being the last batter out.

Joy struck 15 fours and two sixes for his knock in which he played 326 balls finally.

South African offspinner Simon Harmer, playing his first Test since 2015, claimed 4-103 while debutant fast bowler Lizaad Willaims took 3-54.