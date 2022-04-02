Supreme Court opens Sunday

The Supreme Court will reopen on Sunday after 17- day of weekly leave, government-announced leave and vacation leave, which started from March 17.

A total of 50 benches in the High Court Division of the Supreme Court have been formed comprising of judges holding specific judicial powers to conduct the proceedings, said a notification from the Chief Justice’s office on the Supreme Court website.

The proceeding of the High Court Division will be conducted from 10:30 am on Sunday (April 3), stated the notification.