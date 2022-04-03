Bangladesh reports no death from Covid-19, new cases 56

Bangladesh logged 56 fresh Covid cases in 24 hours till Sunday morning, taking the total caseload to 19,51,770.

As per the latest government data, the country’s total fatalities remained unchanged at 29,122 as no death was reported during the period.

On Saturday, 56 new cases were reported with no death.

The daily positivity rate slightly dropped to 0.79 per cent from Saturday’s 0.88 per cent after testing 7,099 samples during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Besides, the mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.49 per cent.

The recovery rate rose to 96.50 per cent with the recovery of 596 more patients during the 24-hour period.

The country reported first zero Covid-related death in a single day on November 20 last year along with 178 infections since the pandemic broke out in Bangladesh in March 2020.

On January 28, Bangladesh logged its previous highest daily positivity rate at 33.37 per cent reporting 15,440 cases and 20 deaths.

Besides, the country registered the highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 last year, while the highest number of daily fatalities was 264 on August 10 last year.