Banking transactions will be continued from 9:30 am to 2:30 pm from Sunday.

Earlier, Bangladesh Bank (BB) has fixed the transaction time for five hours due to Ramadan.

But, the banks will open till 4 pm for additional works.

There will be a 15 minutes’ break from 1:15pm to 1:30pm for Zuhr prayers.

Banking hour will return to the earlier time after Ramadan, according to the BB notice.