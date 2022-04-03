Graft case probe report against ex-CJ Sinha on June 16

A court in Dhaka on Sunday set June 16 for submitting the probe report in a graft case filed against former Chief Justice (CJ) Surendra Kumar Sinha for allegedly accumulating illegal wealth.

Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge KM Imrul Qayesh fixed the new date as the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) failed to submit the report today, BSS reports.

Earlier, the court set April 3 (today) for submitting the probe report in the graft case against Sinha.

On October 10 in 2021, ACC Deputy Director Md Gulshan Anwar filed the case against SK Sinha with the ACC’s integrated Dhaka district office-1 for allegedly amassing wealth of Tk 7.14 crore in his brother’s and relative’s names by misusing power and transferring the amount.

According to the case statement, SK Sinha during his tenure as the chief justice took a plot from Rajuk in Uttara Residential Area. Later, by misusing power, he took another three-katha plot in his brother Narendra Kumar Sinha’s name in the Rajuk Purbachal Project. He later elevated the three-katha plot to a five-katha and shifted the plot from Purbachal to Uttara Sector-4.

SK Sinha is accused of giving power of attorney for this plot to one of his relatives Shankhajit Sinha.

The ACC in its probe found that the former chief justice paid Taka 75 lakh to Rajuk against this plot and raised a nine-floor apartment complex on it at a cost of Taka 6.31 crore.

The anti-graft body in its case said it did not find any legal source of earning for the money used in procuring the plot and developing the apartment complex.