Indian actor Malaika Arora injured in Car accident, admitted to hospital

Indian actor-model Malaika Arora had a car accident on Saturday afternoon when she was returning from a fashion event in Pune, the police said.

The actor suffered minor injuries on her forehead and is admitted to Apollo Hospital in Navi Mumbai.

“Actor Malaika has minor injuries on her forehead; CT scan has turned out fine and she is currently okay. The actor will be kept under observation for the night and will be discharged in the morning tomorrow,” the Apollo Hospital said in a statement.

The accident took place on the Mumbai-Pune expressway when the actor’s car was involved in a three-car pile up, say reports.

“She’s in hospital and is stable,” Amrita Arora, the actor’s sister, told NDTV.

The actor was travelling with her driver and bodyguard.

An MNS leader who was travelling in the same direction took her to Mumbai in his car, the official added.

Malaika Arora is known for appearing on a number of reality shows, including India’s Best Dancer and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.