LPG gets costlier further by Tk 48 per 12 kg LPG cylinder

Consumers will have to buy Liquefied Petroliam Gas (LPG) at a higher price as the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) has re-fixed the price of 12 kg LPG cylinder at Tk 1439 from existing Tk 1391 with effect from 6 pm on Sunday.

It means, a consumer has to pay additional Tk 48 to buy a 12kg LPG cylinder while Tk 4 per kg for other quantities of the containers, UNB reports.

Most consumers use the 12kg container while 18kg, 25kg cylinders are also available in the market.

The new price will be effective from 6 pm on Sunday (April 3), said BERC chairman Abdul Jalil while announcing the price.

According to the new price, the auto gas price has been raised to Tk 67.02 per liter from Tk 63.07.

BERC chairman Abdul Jalil attributed the global price hike of Saudi CP(contract price) due to Russia-Ukraine war and also the increase in Taka-Dollar rate.

Now each dollar’s exchange rate is Tk85.25 which was earlier Tk85.07, he added.

Similarly, the importers have to pay higher amounts against a 7 percent VAT while overall cost is higher than earlier, said the BERC chief.

He said the Saudi contract price (CP) has risen globally to $953– from $911.25 per metric tonne.

“It is hard to predict whether the price will go up or down in the current global situation”, he said.

According to industry insiders, the Saudi CP is normally announced at the end of every month to make it effective for the next month, and it takes at least 7-10 days for a shipment of the fuel to arrive in the country.

Most Bangladeshi private companies import their bulk LPG from the Middle East on the basis of Saudi CP and market it locally.

BERC, for the first time, fixed the retail-level LPG prices on April 12 after holding a public hearing to comply with a High Court order.