Padma Bridge to be open by June: Quader

Road Transport and Bridges Minister and Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said the much-talked-about multipurpose Padma Bridge will be open by June for movement of vehicles.

He made the remark at a review meeting of the progress of the construction work of the Padma Bridge at the conference room of the bridge division in the city on April 3.

Quader said the Padma Bridge saw some 97 percent progress of its real work, some 90.50 percent progress of river training and some 92 percent progress of overall works of the project.