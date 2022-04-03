Patents tenure till 20 yrs, bill passed in JS

Bangladesh Patents Bill, 2022 was passed in Parliament on Sunday aiming to make the century-old patent law a time-befitting one and strengthen the safeguard of intellectual property rights.

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun moved the bill in the House which was passed by voice vote.

According to the bill, the owner will be given the patent of any innovation for 20 years and then it will become a public property, reports UNB.

A registrar office will be there to issue or cancel patents of any single inventor or joint inventors of a technical innovation under the proposed law.