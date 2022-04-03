Rafija’s Closet brings revolution in festival based clothing

Rafija’s Closet has brought a new dimension to the fashion sector of the country launching occasion based clothing for both men and women.

People of Bangladesh always seek exclusive fashions ahead of every festival and Rafija’s Closet is the permanent solution to this issue.

Rafija’s Closet started its journey in 2019. As it always launches unique and high-quality products, it has gained immense popularity throughout the country within a short period of time and gained more than 25 thousands customers around the country. It has a collection of the best trendy clothes representing the local tradition at a fair price.

Rafija Sultana, the proprietor of the brand, turned her passion into reality, who achieved the Youth Bangla Cultural Award for Junior Entrepreneur in 2020. She also got the SM Beauty Presents Beauty and Fashion Award this year.

“My passion for designing dresses has led me to start Rafija’s closet,” Rafija said.

Beside her clothing brand, Rafija is an international certified makeup artist who has completed different courses on bridal makeovers. Rafija’s Artistry is her another business initiative that became the 2nd runner up at the MABBAB Mua competition in 2021 followed by she achieved the Majestic Affair 2021 award as an aspiring makeup artists. Rafija recently got the Mirror presented Bangladesh Woman’s Inspirational Awards 2022. She was selected as a judge in the Jamir Shwapno makeover workshop 2021. Along with the national recognition, Rafija’s Artistry attained Michelle Palma awarded from Brazil in 2021.

Rafija believes that her customers are her power for whom she gets massive success and great honor within such a short time. Rafija Sultana, a role model for women entrepreneurs, believes it is important for every girl to make her own identity. So she has chosen the difficult path of becoming an entrepreneur and is creating employment opportunities for many more girls like her.