Russia registers nasal version of Sputnik V

The Russian Health Ministry has registered the nasal version of its Covid-19 jab, Sputnik V, which is said to be the world’s first nasal vaccine against the virus, IANS reported.

“Russian Health Ministry registers the nasal version of Sputnik V, the world’s first nasal vaccine against Covid-19,” Sputnik V wrote on Twitter.

In January, the Russian news agency TASS reported that the nasal vaccine against Covid-19 will be in civil circulation and available for Russians in three to four months.

Alexander Gintsburg, Director of the Gamaleya Center, had earlier told the agency that it will be efficient against the new Omicron coronavirus strain.

“Laboratory tests show the Sputnik V [coronavirus vaccine] protects against the Omicron (strain) in its ordinary injection form, and it will certainly be efficient in the nasal form,” Gintsburg had said.