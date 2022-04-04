Bangladesh reports one death from Covid-19, new cases 61

Bangladesh logged one Covid death and 61 fresh cases in 24 hours till Monday morning, taking the total caseload to 19,51,831.

As per the latest government data, the country’s total fatalities stood at 29,123 during the period.

On Sunday, 56 new cases were reported with no death.

The latest deceased was a woman from Chattogram division aged between 41 and 50 years.

The daily positivity rate slightly decreased to 0.78 per cent from Sunday’s 0.78 per cent after testing 7,787 samples during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the 4 deaths recorded from March 28 to April 3March, 100 per cent received two shots of Covid vaccines, the DGHS mentioned.

All of the patients who died during the week had Comorbidities. Comorbidity means the simultaneous presence of two or more diseases or medical conditions in a patient.

Besides, the mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.49 per cent.

The recovery rate rose to 96.54 per cent with the recovery of 842 more patients during the 24-hour period.

The country reported first zero Covid-related death in a single day on November 20 last year along with 178 infections since the pandemic broke out in Bangladesh in March 2020.