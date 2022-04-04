Govt plans to construct new int’l airport nearby Dhaka: Minister

There is a plan to construct a new international airport named ‘Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib International Airport,’ in the vicinity of Dhaka ensuring the latest standards to make Bangladesh as an air connectivity hub between the East and the West, said State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mahbub Ali on Monday.

He said this in Parliament, replying to a starred question from treasury bench lawmaker Shahiduzzaman Sarker (Naogaon-2).

The state minister said now eight airports remain in operation under Bangladesh Civil Aviation Authority in the country. On the other hand, three STOL (Short Take-Off and Landing) airports – Thakurgaon, Shamshernagar and Cumilla-and three domestic airports – Ishwardi, Lalmonirhat and Bogura-remain closed, reports UNB.

Govt plans to operate flight on Jashore-Ctg route

In reply to a starred question from Awami League MP Shafiqul Islam Shimul (Natore-2), Mahbub Ali said there is a plan to increase the weekly flights frequency on all existing domestic routes as well as to operate flights on some non-traditional routes like Jashore-Chattogram-Jashore route considering the demand of passengers.

The state minister said the flight operation started on Sylhet-Cox’s Bazar-Sylhet on November 12, 2020, Sylhet-Chattogram-Sylhet route on March 17, 2021 and Syedpur-Cox’s Bazar-Syedpur on October 07, 2021.

Noting that the weekly flight frequency was increased on different international routes, he said a process is on to operate non-stop commercial flight between Dhaka and Toronto from June 11, 2022.

In reply to another starred question from ruling party MP Momotaz Begum, the state minister said Biman Bangladesh Airlines (Biman) has a fleet of 21 aircraft including three leased ones.

Now a programme is underway to assess the feasibility over the inclusion of new generation passenger aircraft and cargo planes to the fleet in order to enhance the passenger transportation capacity and improve the services, said Mahbub Ali.