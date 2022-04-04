Harassment of teacher for wearing teep: Policeman identified

Police have identified the police constable, who allegedly harassed a female teacher in Dhaka’s Farmgate for wearing a teep.

He was, later, taken to police custody.

The constable is Nazmul Tareque, Biplob Kumar Sarkar, deputy commissioner of Tejgaon Division of Dhaka confirmed on Monday morning.

“We identified the constable in connection with the harassment incident,” the police official said.

On Saturday, Lata Samaddar, a lecturer of theatre and media studies at Tejgaon College, filed a general diary alleging that she was harassed by a police at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar.

The GD accused the policeman of ‘harassing her’ and giving her threat and tried to run her over with his motorbike as she protested the mistreatment.

The harassment incident spread quickly in social media which triggered much criticism.

Actress and MP Suborna Mustafa discussed the issue in parliament on Sunday demanding that action be taken against the harasser.

Asked what action will be taken against the police constable, Dhaka Police Commissioner Md Shafiqul Islam said, “Administrative action will be taken against him.”