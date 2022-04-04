Quader for completing road repair works before Eid-ul-Fitr

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Monday directed the authorities concerned to complete the road repair works across the country before upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr and monsoon.

He came up with the directives while exchanging views with officials of his ministry and different agencies at the conference room of Road Transport and Highways Division in Dhaka, BSS reports.

Quader, also the Awami League general secretary, stressed taking necessary steps to ensure smooth movement of vehicles in the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project areas – from Airport to Joydebpur.

At the same time, he put emphasis on strengthening the monitoring system to accelerate the works of ongoing projects.

Secretary of Road Transport and Highways Division Md Nazrul Islam, Managing Director of Dhaka Mass Rapid Transit Company Limited MAN Siddique, Chief Engineer of Roads and Highways Department AKM Manir Hossain Pathan, Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) Chairman Nur Mohammad Mazumder and Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC) Chairman Md Tajul Islam were, among others, present at the meeting.