Re-elected Hungarian PM criticises Zelensky as ‘opponent’

Hungary’s nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban has won a fourth term by a landslide in the country’s general elections.

In his victory speech, Orban criticised Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky and Brussels bureaucrats, calling them “opponents”.

Hungary shares a border with Ukraine and has taken in more than half a million refugees so far.

Orban insists that by helping the people, but refusing to supply weapons to Ukraine, he’s keeping Hungary out of the war, reports BBC.

Zelensky has repeatedly criticised Orban’s policies.