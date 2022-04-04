S Africa crush Bangladesh in 1st Test

South Africa trounce Bangladesh by massive 220 runs on the fifth day of the first Test at the Kingsmead, Durban on Monday.

South African spinners Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmers shared nine wickets to thump Bangladesh to 53 runs in chase of 274 runs.

Maharaj was the pick of the bowling attack as he bagged seven wickets while Harmer took three wickets for the hosts.

Resuming on 11-3, Bangladesh lost wickets in quick succession and eventually could add 42 runs to their overnight score, Cricfrenzy reports.

Maharaj removed Mushfiqur Rahim for naught. The experienced batter Mushfiqur Rahim was dismissed in the first over of the day, leg before wicket to Maharaj. He went on to pick Liton Das (2) Yasir Ali Rabbi (5) in a difference of a couple of overs.

Maharaj, then scalped two more wickets to end with a figure of (10-0-32-7).

Najmul Hossain Shanto managed to score 26 off 52 balls, highest for Bangladesh in the second innings.