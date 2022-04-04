UK’s daily Covid cases down by a third in a week with 143,382 new infections

The UK’S daily Covid cases have come down by a third in a week.

Today’s 143,382 infections, which includes test results from the weekend, are down 33.3 per cent on last Monday’s 215,001.

Monday’s Covid case figure always includes data from Saturday and Sunday.

Meanwhile, 210 deaths were reported against last Monday’s 217, giving early glimpses that daily deaths are stabilising.

Hospitalisation numbers are still on an upwards curve, but should follow trends of cases with a slight lag.

Free Covid testing has now been scrapped for the majority of people in England, with the rest of the UK to follow suit.

The lab test capacity was slashed by half, from almost a million on Thursday to 500,000 per day over the weekend.

With significantly fewer people getting tests, it means the official Government coronavirus dashboard, which collects positive test data, is no longer an accurate representation of the outbreak.

However, Government-funded surveillance systems are still going ahead.